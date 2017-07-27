Gal Gadot is slated to reprise her role as the eponymous heroine

Published 1:09 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A sequel to the latest DC hit Wonder Woman has been confirmed, with a release date of December 13, 2019, Warner Bros, announced.

Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. Patty Jenkins has not been officially confirmed to direct the sequel, though DC Films producers have said that she is working on a treatment for the film.

In an earlier interview, Jenkins said that the next Wonder Woman movie will be set in the US. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time,” she said.

It’s no wonder that the movie is getting a sequel. The much-hyped movie was swarmed by viewers, breaking box office records when it grossed P48.39 million on its opening day in the Philippines.

At the same time, it got rave reviews from many critics, who said that the film was “earnest” and “entertaining.” – Rappler.com