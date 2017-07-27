Usher cleans his Hollywood star, teaches James how to enter the club with swag, and pushes a broken down car along the highway in this episode of 'Carpool Karaoke'

Published 6:19 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On the July 25 episode of The Late Late Show, it was Usher's turn to jam with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke."

The two started their journey off with a "Yeah," which led to Usher teaching James how to enter the club with swag and a few dance moves too.

After singing to "Let It Burn," they also dropped by Usher's Hollywood star to clean it and talked to a few fans on the street.

Click the bio link to watch the full #CarpoolKaraoke episode. A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The two also sang to hits like "Caught Up" and "OMG" between waving to cars passing by, talking about veganism, and helping a group of guys push a broken down car along the highway.

What's your favorite "Carpool Karaoke" session so far? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com