WATCH: Usher teaches James Corden how to dance on 'Carpool Karaoke'
MANILA, Philippines – On the July 25 episode of The Late Late Show, it was Usher's turn to jam with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke."
The two started their journey off with a "Yeah," which led to Usher teaching James how to enter the club with swag and a few dance moves too.
After singing to "Let It Burn," they also dropped by Usher's Hollywood star to clean it and talked to a few fans on the street.
The two also sang to hits like "Caught Up" and "OMG" between waving to cars passing by, talking about veganism, and helping a group of guys push a broken down car along the highway.
– Rappler.com