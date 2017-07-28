Anne models a red bridal gown by fashion designer Michael Leyva ahead of her own wedding

Published 11:30 AM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In between prepping for her wedding, filming for movies, and hosting on TV, Anne Curtis walked the "Marry Me at Marriott" runway earlier this week looking like a radiant bride.

For the show, Anne modelled a beautiful red bridal gown designed by Michael Leyva.

"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," Anne wrote on Instagram after the event. "Played muse and felt like Juliet tonight."

Michael also posted a few behind-the-scenes photos with Anne, saying, "Thank you for always believing in me and making all my dreams come true. You will be my forever muse and only [dyosa (goddess)]."

Anne got engaged to food blogger and entrepreneur Erwan Heussaff in December 2016. – Rappler.com