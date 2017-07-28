IN PHOTOS: Anne Curtis stuns in red gown for bridal show
MANILA, Philippines – In between prepping for her wedding, filming for movies, and hosting on TV, Anne Curtis walked the "Marry Me at Marriott" runway earlier this week looking like a radiant bride.
For the show, Anne modelled a beautiful red bridal gown designed by Michael Leyva.
"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet," Anne wrote on Instagram after the event. "Played muse and felt like Juliet tonight."
Michael also posted a few behind-the-scenes photos with Anne, saying, "Thank you for always believing in me and making all my dreams come true. You will be my forever muse and only [dyosa (goddess)]."
@annecurtissmith in #michaelleyva for #marrymeatmarriott make up by: @gerypenaso hair by: @santiagoraymond styled by: @stylizedstudio @thepatrickperez photo by: @caliberking @teampatdy video by: @projectmayo7 @vivaartistsagency @xolindseywarren @meancurtissmith @monchichi95 @manilamarriott @holamitchy_ #michaelleyvabride #michaelleyvamanila
@annecurtissmith in #michaelleyva for #marrymeatmarriott make up by: @gerypenaso hair by: @santiagoraymond styled by: @stylizedstudio @thepatrickperez photo by: @caliberking @teampatdy video by: @projectmayo7 @vivaartistsagency @xolindseywarren @meancurtissmith @monchichi95 @manilamarriott @holamitchy_ #michaelleyvabride #michaelleyvamanila
Anne got engaged to food blogger and entrepreneur Erwan Heussaff in December 2016. – Rappler.com