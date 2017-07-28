The couple introduces Gravity Blue Smith to their social media followers

MANILA, Philippines – Model Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree Henley are now parents. The couple announced that they have a newborn daughter, Gravity Blue, on Thursday, July 27.

On Instagram, Lucky wrote: "She's here. Meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world, little princess."

Stormi also took to Instagram to share one of their first photos as a family.

"Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of. Little miss Gravity Blue Smith."

In March, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

Lucky has been modeling since 12 years old. He has been part of many fashion campaigns, including Penshoppe's in 2016.

Aside from being a model, Stormi is also a beauty queen, having won the Miss Teen USA title in 2009. She is also a singer, and made it through the American Idol season 10 auditions before being eliminated during "Hollywood Week." – Rappler.com