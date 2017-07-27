Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Lorenz Martinez, Noel Rayos, and more give us a taste what to expect from the hilarious show

Published 11:03 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A local production of Monty Python's Spamalot is opening on Friday, July 28, and the cast itself is composed of fans of the iconic British comedy group.

In the video above, a few of the cast members – including Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Lorenz Martinez, and Noel Rayos – along with directors Joel Trinidad and Nicky Triviño say their favorite lines from the Tony Award-winning musical, all in character.

Whether it's a random line about cattle ("A cow? What could he possibly do with a cow?") or a wordless fainting the result is a hilarious, nonsensical taste of what to expect of the coming run.

If you're looking to catch the cast saying their lines in costume (and in the riht order), Upstart Production's Monty Python's Spamalot is set to run from July 28 to August 12 at the RCBC Plaza in Makati. See more details here.

Are you a Monty Python fan? What's your favorite line from Spamalot? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com