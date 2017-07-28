The actor said that he needs to learn Tagalog soon and watch 'Heneral Luna'

Published 6:29 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans of the hit Korean drama Descendants of the Sun may be seeing more of the show’s star David Lee McInnis. The actor, who played Captain David Argus on the show, has signed a contract with local talent management agency ALV Talent Circuit.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to make a transition to another market. Just going to Korea was a big deal for me and now coming here, let’s see what happens… I’m super excited,” the actor said at a press conference before the contract signing.

According to ALV head Arnold Vegafria, the event marks the first time that a Korean actor is signing a contract to be managed by a Filipino agency.

Arnold said that the contract will last for a year, with an option to renew.

“He’s a global actor, he did a lot of shows in Hollywood, so we’ll just continue his journey,” Arnold said of David. “He has the heart of a Filipino.”

David said that he has no preference for the kind of projects he can do in the Philippines, though he shared that he would like to do a thriller or a romantic comedy, saying that the latter “would be fun."

Wedding guest

Even as he signed the contract with ALV, David said that he will continue to work with his Korean management.

He also has several upcoming projects, including an 8-part miniseries in Korea that focuses on fake news and reporting. He is also doing a travel show.

In addition to all that, David may also be attending a high-profile celebrity event – he was already invited to the wedding of his Descendants of the Sun co-stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo set for October 31.

“I haven’t received my official invite but I had drinks with Song Joong Ki a few weeks ago… he invited me to the wedding, he said that he would like me there,” David said.

He shared that he didn’t realize his co-stars were dating, not even while they were on set.

“They kept it very hush-hush even on set. Nothing, not even one percent,” he said, adding that the couple’s wedding plans were pushed forward sooner than expected.

“They weren’t supposed to get married right now. They were planning to hold off, but they decided to have it a little early. I think there’s other things involved, but they decided to have the wedding now,” he said. “I think maybe, my personal opinion, they didn’t wanna hide it anymore. I mean, you gotta come out to the press someday.”

David himself is single, and while his schedule is expected to get very busy soon, he said “I think we all have time for love.”

Getting to know the Philippines

While his Philippine career is still in the early stages, David said that he will already be doing his research on the local entertainment industry. On his Filipino movie must-watch list? Jerrold Tarog’s Heneral Luna, the hit historical movie starring John Arcilla.

He also said that he needs to start learning Tagalog soon.

David, who was only in the country for two days, said that he “definitely want[s] to visit the islands” on his next visit, which he said is “around the corner.” – Rappler.com