Float like a cadillac, sting like a... jeepney?

Published 11:18 AM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Loud, flashy and colorful, the ubiquitous Philippine jeepney could easily be a character in a whimsical animated movie – and exclusive art revealed by Pixar makes it even easier to imagine.

The art features the iconic jeepney drawn in the style of Pixar’s Cars by story artist Michael Daley. As a story artist, Daley helped create the Cars 3’s blueprint.

The art was released in time for Cars 3, which hit theaters on July 28.

The movie is 3rd in a franchise that follows the life of racecar Lightning McQueen, who stars off the series as a young, arrogant rookie racer who gets lost in a small, sleepy town on the way to the biggest race of his life.

In Cars 3, Lightning McQueen is already a veteran racecar who has to face getting edged out of his sport by a wave of younger, faster models.

This art is not the only connection the movie has with the Philippines. The animation team of Cars 3 includes two Filipinos: set designer artist Nelson Bohol and sketch/ environment artist Paul Abadilla. Both Nelson and Paul are based in San Francisco, California, and worked alongside Cars 3 director Brian Fee. – Rappler.com