Published 12:11 AM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, July 30, an emotional Jona Soquite thanked the public for voting her the first winner of The Voice Teens Philippines.

In an interview with the reporters after the show, Jona spoke about the number of votes that led her to winning the competition. Jona received 44.78% of the audience's vote, beating out 3 other finalists.

"Sobrang saya, sobrang blessed po na noon po sinasabi nila... nababasa ko yung mga comments na ayaw nila ako sa competition na ito," she said. "Pero sa nakita ko po ngayon, kalahati ho ang naniwala sa akin. Sobra kong saya po talaga. Naipakita ko sa kanila ang tunay na Jona. Maraming, marami salamat po," she said.

(I'm so happy, so blessed because there were people saying... I read comments that they didn't like me in this competition. But I see that half of the public believed in me. I'm very happy. I was able to show the real Jona. Thank you so much.)

Jona's coach, Sarah Geronimo, who returned this season after taking a break, commented on the criticism she received after choosing Jona over another contestant.

Early this evening with Jona and Sarah G. pic.twitter.com/zcMxwwUSh6 — alexa villano (@alexavillano) July 30, 2017

"Sanay na ako sa inyo," she said. "Nagpapasalamat din ako, ganun talaga, opinyon iyon at nirerespeto ko, pero kitang-kita ninyo naman na kung gaano kagaling ang bata. Ang husay, pero marunong makinig. Hindi kailan man nagmayabang at hindi din siya typical biritera. Versatile na bata at kahit anong kanta, kaya niyang gawin. Sobrang proud ako sa kanya."

(I'm used to you guys. I am still very thankful, it's really like that, that's their opinion and I respect that, but you saw how good the kid is. She's so good, but she knows how to listen. She never became arrogant and she's not your typical belter. She's versatile and can sing any song. I'm very proud of her.)

Sarah, who won The Voice of the Philippines season 2 with Jason Dy and The Voice Kids Philippines season 1 with Lyka Gairanod, said that she didn't expect to win this season.

She added: "Sobrang amazed lang ako sa season na ito na teens edition. Napaka-diverse nung musicality ng bawat artist. Meron tayong operatic, meron tayong power ballad, meron tayong yung talagang texture ng boses. Sabi ko nga, kahit sino sa kanila manalo, magiging happy ako, pero siyempre, Team Sarah pa rin."

(I was really amazed by this season, the teens edition. The musicality of each artist was so diverse. We have someone who is operatic, someone who can perform a power ballad, someone with great voice texture. I said that whoever wins, I will be happy, but of course, I'm still for my team.)

In a separate interview, Jona gave a message to those who continue to dream of becoming singers.

"Basta huwag lang kayo susuko. Kasi lahat tayo may kanya-kanyang time. Ako, grabe yung mga sinalihan kong contest, pero 9 years old ako nag-start, pero 14 years old ako na bigyan ni God ng ganitong break. So huwag kayong susuko."

(Never give up. All of us each have our own time. I went through a lot of singing contests. I started at 9 years old but it was only at 14 years old that God gave me this kind of break. So don't give up.)

Jona's message of never giving up on your dreams. pic.twitter.com/l5q6evh1Cx — alexa villano (@alexavillano) July 30, 2017

As the winner, Jona received a fashion package, a business package, a dental service package, P1 million cash, a P1 million trust fund, a P2 million life insurance plan, and a brand new house and lot. – Rappler.com