Get to know Jona, the first winner of 'The Voice Teens' Philippines

Published 3:41 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jona Marie Soquite became the first winner of The Voice Teens Philippines on Sunday, July 30, bringing prizes close to 5 million from sponsors.

It was a sweet victory for Jona, who worked hard to prove that she deserves to win the title, after trying 3 times during the kids edition before finally getting a chance to perform onstage at 14 years old. (READ: Jona Soquite, Sarah Geronimo on winning 'Voice Teens PH')

Here's a look at Jona's journey through the following facts.

1. Jona credits her father for pushing her to sing. In the July 26 episode, the public got to know more about Jona. She shared that her mom used to make home cooked meals to sell but had to stop, because of health problems. Her father meanwhile used to join a lot of singing contests.

"Tumigil na ho siya nung 7 years old ako, kasi mas kailangan niya na mag-focus sa pagtratrabaho. Kaya siya talaga yung dahilan kung bakit po ako nahilig sa pagkanta," Jona said.

(He stopped [joining contests] when I was 7 years old, because he had to focus on working. He's actually the reason why I became fond of singing.)

2. On criticism against her. Talking with reporters after the grand finals, Jona said she was aware some people said she did not deserve to be in the competition.

"Nababasa ko yung mga comments na ayaw nila ako sa competition na ito," she said. "Pero sa nakita ko po ngayon, kalahati ho ang naniwala sa akin. Sobra kong saya po talaga. Naipakita ko sa kanila ang tunay na Jona," she said.

(I read comments that they didn't like me in this competition. But I see that half of the public believed in me. I'm very happy. I was able to show the real Jona.)

3. She is the 3rd contestant from Team Sarah to win. Jona's win served as a major birthday gift and comeback for Sarah Geronimo, who took a break from coaching for one season. Jona is the third of her proteges to win the Voice franchise, with Lyca Gairanod winning the first season of The Voice Kids, and Jason Dy emerging as champion of The Voice of the Philippines season 2.

4. Her hair has always been long. According to the fun facts she shared on a video posted by ABS-CBN on YouTube, Jona said she never had short hair "because ayoko magpaputol." (I don't want to have my hair cut.)

5. She auditioned for all 3 editions of The Voice Kids. If Pia Wurtzbach or Mary Jean Lastimosa joined beauty contests 3 times before winning a crown, in the case of Jona, she finally won in The Voice on her 4th attempt. She previously auditioned for the 3 seasons of the singing contest's kids edition but failed to get in.

When asked what her message is for those who continue to strive for their dreams, Jona said:

"Basta huwag lang kayo susuko. Kasi lahat tayo may kanya-kanyang time. Ako, grabe yung mga sinalihan kong contest; 9 years old ako nag-start, pero 14 years old ako na bigyan ni God ng ganitong break. So huwag kayong susuko."

(Never give up. All of us each have our own time. I went through a lot of singing contests. I started at 9 years old but it was only at 14 years old that God gave me this kind of break. So don't give up.)

With Sarah's guidance, Jona will definitely have a good start in her singing career. Congratulations Jona! – Rappler.com