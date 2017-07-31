Andrea Torres and Max Collins host a bridal shower for Rochelle, who is set to marry actor Arthur Solinap

Published 5:00 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former SexBomb dancer Rochelle Pangilinan was thrown a bridal shower by her close friends on Saturday, July 29, at the Discovery Primea. (IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap's romantic prenup)

Actresses Andrea Torres and Max Collins hosted the event titled "La Roche Vita."

On Instagram, Rochelle thanked her two friends for hosting the event.

"I don't know talaga where to start, para mag thank you sa inyo, kilalang kilala 'nyo ko. Laging may dahilan si God sa lahat ng bagay, kahit sa pagkakaibigan natin ay nasa center natin si God, kayo ang punong abala sa lahat, you did a great job, na hinding hindi ko makakalimutan 'to habang buhay... I love you ladies."

(I don't know where to start, how to say thank you to both of you, but you know me really well. God always has a reason for everything, even our friendship is centered on God. You both took charge of everything, you did a great job. I will never ever forget this. I love you ladies.)

Prior to the "La Roche Vita" bridal shower, Cat Ilacad, another friend of Rochelle, also gave her a bridal shower. Wyn Marquez, Luane Dy, and Sunshine Garcia were among those in attendance.

Rochelle and Arthur Solinap, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. They are set to marry on August 8 in Tagaytay. – Rappler.com