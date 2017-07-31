IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan's bridal shower
MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former SexBomb dancer Rochelle Pangilinan was thrown a bridal shower by her close friends on Saturday, July 29, at the Discovery Primea. (IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap's romantic prenup)
Actresses Andrea Torres and Max Collins hosted the event titled "La Roche Vita."
On Instagram, Rochelle thanked her two friends for hosting the event.
"I don't know talaga where to start, para mag thank you sa inyo, kilalang kilala 'nyo ko. Laging may dahilan si God sa lahat ng bagay, kahit sa pagkakaibigan natin ay nasa center natin si God, kayo ang punong abala sa lahat, you did a great job, na hinding hindi ko makakalimutan 'to habang buhay... I love you ladies."
(I don't know where to start, how to say thank you to both of you, but you know me really well. God always has a reason for everything, even our friendship is centered on God. You both took charge of everything, you did a great job. I will never ever forget this. I love you ladies.)
I don't know talaga where to start,para mag thank you sa inyo,kilalang kilala nyo ko Laging may dahilan si God sa lahat ng bagay, kahit sa pagkakaibigan natin ay nasa center natin si God,kayo ang punong abala sa lahat,you did a great job,na hinding hindi ko makakalimutan to habang buhay....I love you ladies #larochevita #bridalshower
I don't know talaga where to start,para mag thank you sa inyo,kilalang kilala nyo ko Laging may dahilan si God sa lahat ng bagay, kahit sa pagkakaibigan natin ay nasa center natin si God,kayo ang punong abala sa lahat,you did a great job,na hinding hindi ko makakalimutan to habang buhay....I love you ladies #larochevita #bridalshower
Sino ba naman ako?...yan ang tanong ko sa sarili ko pagkatapos ng surprise bridal shower,para bigyan ako ng ganitong klaseng pagpapahalaga ng mga taong mahal ko.... I am blessed. #larochevita #bridalshower Red dress outfit : @john_paul_dizon Event planner: @labellefete @ycoysitchon @jeffreysitchon and Elaine Venue: @discoverprimea Styling: @gary_mindworks Lights and sounds : @dreamstage_lights_and_audio Cake: @chef_castillo_fuentes Photo : @niceprintphoto Cupcakes : @bethanydreamcakes Souvenirs: @insta_mug Raclette bar: @bizucateringstudio
Prior to the "La Roche Vita" bridal shower, Cat Ilacad, another friend of Rochelle, also gave her a bridal shower. Wyn Marquez, Luane Dy, and Sunshine Garcia were among those in attendance.
Thank you so much @catilacad for hosting my bridal shower,You really made me feel special that day,at ... alam mo yun! Thank you so much for organizing my bridal shower mars @luziady ..kahit busy ka na,nagawa mo pa din Thank you for coming,pagpapahalaga sa akin at sa messages na hinding hindi ko malililimutan, @wynmarquez @mia_pangyarihan @sunshine_garcia Thank you for capturing one of the best day in my life @niceprintphoto
Rochelle and Arthur Solinap, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. They are set to marry on August 8 in Tagaytay. – Rappler.com