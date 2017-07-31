Isabela says she is open to trying acting, while Jeremy is open to doing an album

Published 8:00 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – They may not have won the title of The Voice Teens Philippines, but Isabela Vinzon and Jeremy Glinoga are looking forward what's next for them after the contest.

Isabela came in 2nd place, while Jeremy was 4th place overall in the competition. Mica Becerro came in 3rd place, while Jona Soquite won the title.

In an interview with Rappler after the grand finals on Sunday, July 30, Isabela, or Lala as she is fondly called, said that she's open to trying other ventures like acting.

"Well siguro po, papasukin ko na rin yung the world of acting as well and marami rin pong nagsasabi na even Coach Sharon [Cuneta] earlier approached me, and sabi niya po na I should do teleseryes sometime if there's an offer. And why not di ba, kasi I'm willing to open my doors to perspectives when it comes... especially here in showbiz. Naumpisahan ko na po, so ituloy-tuloy ko na po," she said.

(Well I guess I'll enter the world of acting as well and many are telling me even coach Sharon [Cuneta] earlier approached me, and said I should do teleseryes somtime if there's an offer. And why not, because I'm willing to open my doors to perspectives when it comes... especially in showbiz. I already started it, so I'll continue with it.)

Isabela was recently the target of criticism online when netizens said that she got into the contest because of her father, actor Roi Vinzon.

"Well my song 'Rise Up,' it really shows my story. Yung mga nangyayari ngayon sa buhay sa buhay ko (The things that are happening in my life), joining the Voice, and I'm just so lucky to be here na marami man pong nagcri-criticize because of my talent, dahil sa papa ko, napaka-influential na tao (even though there are many those who criticize me because of my talent, because of my dad and how influential he is), I'm still lucky dahil may mga taong nagtitiwala po sa akin (because there are people who believe in me). And how do I manage it? I talk to to positive people. I get positive feedback from them and iyong dapat ang ituloy-tuloy ko (and that's what i should continue doing)," she said.

In a separate interview with reporters, Jeremy meanwhile said he initially felt sad not winning the contest, but also believed that Jona deserved to win.

"I know God has a plan for us all and Jona did a great job. And I'm so happy that she won and I wish her the best in the future. I know that God has plans for each one of us in the top 4," he said.

For now, Jeremy said that he will look into the opportunities being offered to him. He said he's also open to the possibility of doing an album with MCA Universal, which is the official recording company of the show.

"If they offer me a record deal, I would love to stay here. I love to stay in the Philippines, more than the US to be honest. i think the culture here is more of what I live by kasi, here, it's more loving, it's more family oriented."

Asked how the show has changed him, Jeremy said: "I became more humble kasi coming here from America, it humbles me seeing everything, seeing how my parents grew up, how everything happened. So it humbled me and it's made me thankful for all the blessings." – Rappler.com