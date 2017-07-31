The actor says his daughter Isabela has exceeded his expectations as a performer

Published 9:48 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Roi Vinzon is known for playing tough roles on television and the movies. But on Sunday, July 30, he was a proud father, when his daughter Isabela came in 2nd place in The Voice Teens Philippines grand finals.

In an interview with Rappler after the show, the actor, who currently plays the role of Daragit in GMA 7's Mulawin vs Ravena, said that he's very happy with Isabela's placement in the competition. (READ: After 'Voice Teens PH,' here's what's next for Isabela Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga)

"I can’t say anything kasi si (because) Lala (Isabela's nickname) kasi hindi ko akalain na magiging ganyan. I dreamed of having a daughter who can enhance her singing performance sa (in the) arts na ganito ((like this), but my God, at least lumampas yung expectation ko, nilampasan niya (my expectations were exceeded, she exceeded them)," he said.

Asked what changes he observed with Isabela since joining the competition, Roi said: "[Yung] maturity niya na develop. Yung pag-accept niya ng reality, sabi ko sa kanya...tinuturuan ko siya mag-accept ng tama, kasi I’ve been here for quite sometime not sometime – 40 years in the business..."

(She has matured. She knows how to accept reality because I always tell her...I taught her to accept it correctly, because I've been here for quite sometime not sometime – 40 years in the business...)

"At least marunong na siya gumalaw ngayon. Minsan nga iniiwanan ko na iyan. Ikaw bahala, marunong ka na ganun. Maging independent siya, she can [do it]."

(She knows how to move around now. Sometimes I would just leave her on her own. I would tell her you're on your own, stuff like that. For her to be independent, she can [do it].)

Like any father whose child enters showbiz, Roi had his concerns, but knew that Isabela can do well. He constantly reminds her to work on her craft and not to take the easy way out. ( READ: Lea Salonga defends 'The Voice Teen' contestant Isabela Vinzon from bashers)

"Basta sabihin ko sa kanya maghirap ka anak. Paghirapan mo ang gusto mong lahat gawin. Pagkinuha mo iyan ng madali, parang hindi mo madevelop talaga well yung craft mo. Ako, wala akong kuya, wala akong kapatid... pumasok ako ng showbiz wala. Nag-umpisa talaga ako ng scratch. Oo, kahit papaano nakaabot ako doon sa gusto ko and I'm here and I'm okay! Okay sa akin ang ganito. But you sabi ko, mas mataas yung gusto kong mangyari sa iyo, gustong mangyari sa buhay mo, then let go and ayusin mo ang career mo," he said.

(I always remind her to work hard. Work hard on what you want to do. If you get it the easy way, you won't develop your craft well. i did not have any sibling or brother... I entered showbiz with nothing. I started from scratch. Yes, I was fortunate to have reached what I wanted and I'm here and I'm okay. I'm very contented with what I have. But for her, I told her I want something bigger for her, something better in her life, then let go and take care of your career)

Now that Isabela is contemplating entering showbiz full time, Roi said that he's grateful for the trust given to her.

"I’m thankful na ino-offeran na siya ngayon ng ganito, ng ganun. Huwag muna, tingnan mo na natin kung ano ang magiging line of success kung saan talaga. But I'm thankful."



(I'm thankful that she's already being offered this and that. Let's look at it first where her line of success will be. But I'm thankful) – Rappler.com