Published 10:33 PM, July 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Actors Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati announced their engagement at the premiere of the 5th season of their family's reality show, It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez.

The couple have been together for several years, revealing their relationship in 2012. They have a son, Zion, born 2013.

At the premiere, Richard shared that he proposed to Sarah in Switzerland. Footage of the proposal will be shown on the second episode of their show.

Sarah said that they have yet to set a date, and are still thinking of venues and themes.

"No, we dont have [a date yet] but we're thinking about sort of where we'll be and sort of the theme," she told reporters. "I personally want somewhere cold and that's it, that's all I can say."

She added that the wedding may be held abroad

Richard said that their marriage will be "a fresh start" and "a new beginning."

"We've been living our lives as a married couple and this really formalizes that. We're considering it a new chapter, a fresh start, it's always exciting," he said.

The couple said that Zion is aware that his parents are getting married. When asked if he will be a ringbearer at the wedding, Sarah said, "I think so."

The couple are on the cover of the upcoming August issue of Preview magazine, where they share details on their engagement. – Rappler.com