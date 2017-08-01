(UPDATED) Alfie Lorenzo, who managed artists like Judy Ann Santos, dies at 78 years old

Published 11:35 AM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Talent manager Alfie Lorenzo has died of a heart attack. He was 78 years old.

Lorenzo suffered a heart attack at Solaire Resort and Casino on Monday night, July 31, before he was rushed to San Juan De Dios Hospital in Manila, GMA News reported.

A report on ABS-CBN said that Lorenzo's nephew, Ramon Lorenzo, confirmed that he died at 2:14 am on Tuesday.

Lorenzo's relatives and friends will hold two wakes – one in Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City, and another in Pampanga. ABS-CBN said that Lorenzo's former ward, Judy Ann Santos, will take care of his funeral arrangements.

Lorenzo formerly handled Santos' career before Santos confirmed in April that they had amicably parted ways.

In an August 1 Instagram post, Santos said further confirmed the details of his death and said that they were arranging wake details with his family.

A post shared by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

– Rappler.com