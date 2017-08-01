LOOK: Richard Gutierrez proposes to Sarah Lahbati
MANILA, Philippines – After keeping her engagement to Richard Gutierrez a secret for months, Sarah Lahbati was finally able to publicly wear her engagement ring, an impressive halo-set diamond.
Richard put the ring on her finger at the premiere of the 5th season of their reality show, It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez on Monday, July 31. The ring looked particularly stunning with the embellished nude Boom Sason dress Sarah wore that night.
The celebrity couple announced their engagement in the show's first episode. They have not finalized any details on their wedding yet, though Sarah said she would like it "somewhere cold."
After the event on Monday night, Sarah and Richard posted photos of the proposal on Instagram.
– Rappler.com