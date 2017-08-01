Plus, a closer look at Sarah Lahbati's engagement ring

Published 2:23 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After keeping her engagement to Richard Gutierrez a secret for months, Sarah Lahbati was finally able to publicly wear her engagement ring, an impressive halo-set diamond.

Richard put the ring on her finger at the premiere of the 5th season of their reality show, It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez on Monday, July 31. The ring looked particularly stunning with the embellished nude Boom Sason dress Sarah wore that night.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement in the show's first episode. They have not finalized any details on their wedding yet, though Sarah said she would like it "somewhere cold."

After the event on Monday night, Sarah and Richard posted photos of the proposal on Instagram.

The stars aligned in the universe and this happened. I'm marrying my best friend. A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

I love you and I can't wait to start this new chapter of our lives together A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

