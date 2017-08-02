Esang will be sharing the role of Matilda with Uma Martin and Felicity Kyle Napuli

Published 2:08 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids season 2 finalist Esang de Torres will be playing everyone’s favorite telekinetic bookworm in the upcoming production of Matilda The Musical produced by Atlantis Theatrical, sharing the title role with Uma Martin and Felicity Kyle Napuli.

The casting was confirmed by Atlantis Theatrical on August 1. Tony-award winner and The Voice Philippines coach Lea Salonga also posted a photo of the young actresses on Instagram, calling them “amazing young actors” and expressing her excitement to watch them.

Yaaaaaaas!!!!!! You three are amazing young actors, and I cannot wait to watch you all!!! #MatildaMNL A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

She also posted on Twitter, saying she is “very proud” of Esang, who was part of her team during her run on The Voice Kids.

I've been DYING to share this since I heard the news! And needless to say, I'm very proud of the one in the middle. https://t.co/fkqyT47Poq — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 31, 2017

The 3 girls will play Matilda opposite Jamie Wilson, who is playing the evil Miss Trunchbull.

The musical is based on the novel Matilda by Roald Dahl. It tells the story of a bright young girl who is belittled and ignored by her family. Seeking refuge in books, she develops telekinesis, using her powers to free her schoolmates from the wrath of their evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. A film adaptation of the novel, starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Pam Ferris was released in 1996 and has since become a beloved classic.

Atlantis Theatrical’s production of Matilda The Musical will run from November 10 to December 10 at the Meralco Theater. Tickets are now on sale at TicketWorld. – Rappler.com