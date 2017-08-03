Louis says he has reconciled with his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik after their public feud

Published 12:30 PM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after their public Twitter feud in 2015, Louis Tomlinson has confirmed that he and his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik have reconciled.

In an interview with radio host Andy Cohen, uploaded to YouTube on July 31, Louis said that he and Zayn have ironed things out.

"You revealed recently that one of your mom's last wishes for you was that you and Zayn reconciled. What is your relationship with him now?" asked Andy.

"We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through," said Louis. "So we're mates again, I suppose."

He continued: "It takes time, but it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and kind of be adults about it, I suppose."

Louis' mom, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia in December 2016. On social media, Zayn was among those who expressed his condolences and gave words of support to Louis and his family.

Louis and Zayn's feud started with music producer Naughty Boy, who was helping Zayn produce music after he quit One Direction. Zayn had jumped in, telling Louis, "Remember when you had a life and stopped making b-tchy comments about mine?"

One Direction is currently on hiatus, with each of the members pursuing their own careers in music. Since they went on break, Louis has become a father to one-year-old Freddie Reign Tomlinson and has released his single "Just Hold On" with DJ Steve Aoki. – Rappler.com