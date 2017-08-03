From nugget bouquets to surprise proposals, 4 couples talk about some of their most romantic experiences

Published 7:16 AM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – While other commercials about couples have dwelt on hugot situations and heartbreaking experiences, McDonald's new video features 4 real-life couples talking about their sweetest moments together.

Of course, all these include the famous fast food chain in some way – whether it's the place they first met, the place where a long-distance couple celebrated a homecoming, or how a guy popped the question through a McDonald's takeout box.

One couple in particular has already gone viral in the past for their story – Rico Villanueva gave his girlfriend Annika Aguinaldo a bouquet of chicken nuggets instead of flowers.

"She doesn't like flowers," he explains in the video.

"I don't know how to take care of them, they just die," Annika added. "He took [the nuggest] out of his car and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he did this.' Kilig! It really touched me."

I told him I didn't like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet pic.twitter.com/H6zLpud8wW — Annika Aguinaldo (@AnnikaAgs) January 22, 2017



The video ends with Rico handing over Annika another bouquet of nuggets – "Where's the barbecue sauce?" she readily asks.

What's the most romantic gesture your partner has done for you? Share with us in the comments below! – Rappler.com