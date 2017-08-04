The FDCP's registry will allow film workers access to basic social services, as well as job and learning opportunities

Published 3:29 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Film and Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has signed a memorandum of agreement with SSS, Philhealth, and Pag-ibig officials – a step in the direction of improving working conditions for film industry professionals.

Many of these professionals work on a contractual basis and do not have social security, health insurance, and other benefits that many regular employees get.

According to an August 3 release posted on Facebook by FDCP chair Liza Diño, film workers that have been active for the past 3 years can enlist at the newly-created national registry for film workers.

The registry, monitored by the FDCP, is a database of actors, producers, directors, production staff, technical workers, creatives, and artists. Through the registry, they will be able to avail of SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-ibig services, as well as enlist in workshops, forums and legal consulations. The registry will also give them access to job opportunities for both local and foreign productions.

“Currently, we have hundreds of film workers working independently or on a per project basis. Access to basic social services, security, and job opportunities are real issues with them and we hope that the National Registry will be a good start in addressing these gaps,” Diño said in the release.

“Film is an industry as it is an expression of art and we have to start looking after our workers. We are glad that we have the support of the social services institutions for this,” she added.

The national registry will be launched at a film worker’s summit which will be held from August 30 to 31. The summit, open to all interested film workers, will include onsite registration for the national registry, and orientations on SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-ibig services.

The summit will also have discussions on working conditions in the industry, as well as policies that the industry needs. A drafting of the magna carta for film workers will also be done.

“We will have panel discussions, breakaway sessions, and in the end magkakaroon kami ng agenda na ipepresent namin sa mga legislators for possible drafting of laws na pwede talaga maging helpful sa ating mga film workers,” Diño said in a separate interview after the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino kick-off on August 3.

Registration for the summit can be done on the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino website. – Rappler.com