(UPDATED) This is the engaged couple's first child together

Published 9:58 AM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica are parents!

According to a tweet from ABS-CBN, Kylie gave birth to a healthy baby boy late on Friday, August 4. This is Kylie and Aljur's first child together. (IN PHOTOS: Kylie Padilla's baby shower)

On Instagram on August 5, Aljur posted a photo, saying in the caption, "I'm so proud of you... I love you," and mentioning Kylie in a hashtag.

Later on Saturday, Kylie posted a photo of Aljur holding their baby, saying, "It's as real now as it's ever going to be."

She later posted a closeup photo of their son, whom they named Alas Joaquin Abrenica.

"After 4 days of hard labor, here we are my love. Everything was worth it. I'm so proud of you. To the world, meet Alas Joaquin Abrenica. 7.5 pounds, born at 10:31pm on August 4 2017. The love of our lives [Aljur Abrenica]. Welcome to the world, our little prince."

The couple broke up in 2014, but said in November 2016 that they were dating again. (READ: Kylie Padilla on her pregnancy, motherhood, and Aljur Abrenica)

They confirmed in January that they had gotten engaged in Japan in 2016. It was also then that they said they were exepcting a child and have been living together since November 2016. – Rappler.com