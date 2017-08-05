IN PHOTOS: Divine Lee, Blake Go get married in Cebu
MANILA, Philippines – TV host and blogger Divine Lee married businessman Blake Go on Saturday, August 5, at the Cebu Metropolitan Church.
The wedding was attended by Divine's friends from the fashion and showbiz industry. Among those present were Andi Eigenmann, Korina Sanchez, Vice Ganda, Karylle, Tim Yap, Iza Calzado, Rajo Laurel, Tessa Prieto-Valdez, Lucy Torres-Gomez, makeup artist Jake Galvez, Matteo Guidicelli, and her manager Arnold Vegafria.
Divine, whose family is in real estate, came into the spotlight as a model and socialite. She ventured into hosting shows such as Extreme Makeover Philippines on TV 5 and the podcast Becky Nights, together with Jake, TV host IC Mendoza, stylist Matt Gozun, hairstylist Buern Rodriguez, and stylist Margaux Medina. She is also an entrepreneur.
Blake is a businessman whose family owns Prince Warehouse Club, a chain of supermarkets and department stores in Cebu. – Rappler.com