IN PHOTOS: Divine Lee's golden wedding gown
MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, August 5, TV host, entrepreneur, and blogger Divine Lee married businessman Blake Go in Cebu, with Divine walking down the aisle in a golden gown.
Divine, who modeled in her early years, wore a gown designed by Rajo Laurel. On Instagram, Rajo wrote: "My beautiful and dear friend [Divine Lee] gets married today and she's literally golden! I am so humbled and privileged to be able to make her wedding gown. Grateful for the trust and faith."
Divine's hair and makeup was done by Jake Galvez and Buern Rodriguez.
TV host, personality, and event planner Tim Yap also shared a photo of Divine in the dress. "Can't believe my best friend is getting married. The bride [Divine Lee] in [Rajo Laurel]. You are golden, indeed," he wrote.
Divine and Blake got engaged in 2016, after a year of dating.
Prior to dating Blake, Divine was in a relationship with model-actor Victor Basa. The two broke up in 2015.– Rappler.com