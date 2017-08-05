Producer Piolo Pascual and director Sigrid Bernardo take to social media to address the issue

Published 5:26 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Three weeks into its theatrical run, Alempoy starrer Kita Kita has fallen victim to piracy. A leaked copy of the full film has been making the rounds on Facebook, and continues to be watched and shared by many users, despite a warning jointly issued by Spring Films and Viva Films on August 3.

“Spring Films and Viva Films, as producers of the film Kita Kita, are issuing this joint warning to the public that any unauthorized sharing or posting of links to the movie, whether in full or in parts, shall be punished to the full extent of the law,” the statement read.

Despite this, illegal copies of the film continue to proliferate online. One copy of the film, posted by user Arlene Pastera on August 4, has been viewed 1,921 times and shared 70 times as of 3:40 pm on August 5, with many commenters openly tagging their friends and inviting them to watch. The post has been taken down as of 5 pm on August 5.

Spring Films founder Piolo Pascual, posted on Instagram on August 4 to speak out against the piracy of the film.

“What a shame to even share the movie on FB… This is who we are and it only speaks of the kind of people we become because of what we do,” he said.

In the post, he also said that the names of those who uploaded and shared the film on Facebook are already with authorities.

It has to stop somehow... and we're taking the initiatives..... what a shame to even share the movie on FB:( this is who we are and it only speaks the kind of people we become bec of what we do... side note: we're showing in 200 cinemas nationwide starting tom and our international release will start the soonest... thank you kabayan for the overwhelming demand A post shared by Piolo Jose Pascual (@piolo_pascual) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Kita Kita director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo also addressed the piracy issue in an August 4 Facebook post, saying, “Kahit isang beses mo lang panoorin ang Kita Kita sa sinehan, 'wag lang sana sa pamamaraan na kami'y maisahan (Watch Kita Kita in the cinemas even once, just not in the way that takes advantage of us)."

She continued to share her experiences in making the film and watching it herself in the cinemas – buying a ticket 9 times to watch it again and again.

Bernardo also shared that she had to work various jobs to be able to save enough to create the film.

Despite the piracy, Kita Kita has performed well in theaters, grossing P200 million on its second blockbuster week, Spring Films' Erickson Raymundo told PEP. The movie stars Alessandra de Rossi, who plays a blind woman, and Empoy Marquez, a man who falls in love with her. – Rappler.com