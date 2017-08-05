The actor plays Cyborg in the upcoming Justice League film!

Published 6:28 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – DC's Cyborg is coming to Manila – or at least the actor who plays him is. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, will be in town for the 2017 AsiaPOP Comicon (APCC), which is happening on August 25 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

APCC made the announcement on their Facebook page on August 5.

Ray will also be starring in the upcoming movie Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa. The movie, set to be released in November, was directed by Zack Snyder.

Aside from celebrity guests, the APCC will be attended by top comic and vinyl artists, internet stars, and cosplayers.

Last year’s celebrity guests included X-Men star Nicholas Hoult, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, The Originals star Claire Holt, and Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie. – Rappler.com