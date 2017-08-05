A copy of 'The Spoils of Winter' has been distributed online, ahead of its TV premiere

Published 10:17 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a tough week in Westeros HQ. “Spoils of War,” the upcoming episode of HBO’s biggest show, Game of Thrones, leaked online on August 4, two days before it was meant to premiere on TV.

The incident comes at the heels of a cyberattack on HBO that has resulted in the leak of a Game of Thrones script, as well as content from other shows.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the recent episode leak is not being seen as a result of the hacking.

The episode leak has been traced back to HBO distribution partner, Star India.

They confirmed the incident in a statement posted on the their Twitter account on August 4.

“This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones season 7 earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause,” the statement read.

“This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action,” it said.

Media statement pic.twitter.com/GjUvCNOUkC — Star TV Network (@starindia) August 4, 2017

Philippine viewers can legally watch the upcoming episode when it airs on HBO in its usual timeslot: Monday, 9 am.

The preview for the upcoming episode teases several potentially gamechanging events taking place: Cersei Lannister having a discussion with a representative from the Iron Bank, Theon Greyjoy and a group of men towing a boat out of the sea, and a figure that is presumably Arya Stark staring at Winterfell from a distance. – Rappler.com