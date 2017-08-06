IN PHOTOS: Claudia Barretto's 18th birthday party
MANILA, Philippines – Singer Claudia Barretto celebrated her 18th birthday with an intimate debut party on Saturday, August 5 at Whitespace Manila.
Claudia's actual birthday was on July 26.
Her family, including sisters Julia and Dani, and her mom Marjorie, were spotted at the party. Alsl there were some of her close friends in and outside of showbiz.
Among the stars who attended the party are Julianna Gomez, Yassi Pressman, Bela Padilla, Richard Gomez, Anthony Panglinan, Donny Panglinan, and Erich Gonzales.
Julia's on-screen partner Joshua Garcia also came to the event.
Claudia wore a gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.
All beautiful Barretto sisters happy 18th birthday again @claudia #niceprintphotography #cb18 @danibarretto @juliabarretto #teamniceprint with the diva @teenabarretto @robblancaflor @ciboph @margaritafores @kitchensbestph @markbumgarner for claui's gown @owensarmiento for claui's hmu #claudiabarretto #juliabarretto #danibarretto #sisters
At the party, Claudia performed her song "Stay."
Donny also serenaded the guests, with his debut single "Did You."
