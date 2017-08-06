Claudia's friends and family come together to celebrate her special day

Published 11:01 AM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Claudia Barretto celebrated her 18th birthday with an intimate debut party on Saturday, August 5 at Whitespace Manila.

Claudia's actual birthday was on July 26.

Her family, including sisters Julia and Dani, and her mom Marjorie, were spotted at the party. Alsl there were some of her close friends in and outside of showbiz.

Among the stars who attended the party are Julianna Gomez, Yassi Pressman, Bela Padilla, Richard Gomez, Anthony Panglinan, Donny Panglinan, and Erich Gonzales.

Julia's on-screen partner Joshua Garcia also came to the event.

Claudia wore a gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.

@claudia #CB18 credit: @mommymaricel IG Stories A post shared by Universal Records PH (@universalrecordsph) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

@juliabarretto and @garciajoshuae on #CB18 #JuliaBarretto #JoshuaGarcia #JoshLia << © @deniseochoa >> A post shared by JoshLia Pexers (@joshlia_pexers) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Morning love #Juliabarretto #Joshuagarcia #JoshLia #loveyoutothestarsandback #JoshLiasquad #JoshLiaForever #CB18 A post shared by ASAP It Girls (@itgirls.queens) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

@marjbarretto and @claudia #cb18 A post shared by wencerom (@wencerom) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Sisters #CB18 By: @pressmanissa IG Story A post shared by Certified Yassified (@certiyassified) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

@erichgg #CB18 Makeup by @kayer_08 Hair by @mykfeliciano #StyledByKimAndBoopYap A post shared by Kimi Yap (@kimiyap) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Beautiful Mommy and Daughter @marjbarretto @juliabarretto hair by @rjdelacruz #makeupbydeniseochoa #makeupbydenisego #juliabarretto #cb18 A post shared by D̝E̝N̝I̝S̝E̝ G̝O̝ O̝C̝H̝O̝A̝ (@deniseochoa) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

#cb18 A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Beautiful Pangilinan family. Love you all. So happy to see you all tonight. at Claudia Barretto's debut. #cb18 A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

#cb18 Claudia Barretto's beautiful debut tonight. Official photos soon. A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

We had a lot of laughs and a lot of drinks...hot water with lemon was our poison! I now officially accept that I am a #TitaOfManila. #CB18 A post shared by Pia Campos (@piacampos) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Bilang birthday mo, Hindi ko masyado ginalingan para ikaw ang lutang May book ulit ako for you @claudia #CB18 A post shared by alora sasam (@alorskieee) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

At the party, Claudia performed her song "Stay."

@claudia performs her debut single #Stay #CB18 credit: @juliabarretto IG Stories A post shared by Universal Records PH (@universalrecordsph) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

@claudia performs her debut single #Stay #CB18 credit: @danibarretto IG Stories A post shared by Universal Records PH (@universalrecordsph) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Donny also serenaded the guests, with his debut single "Did You."

@donny_pangilinan performs his debut single #DidYou #CB18 credit: @sam_concepcion IG Stories A post shared by Universal Records PH (@universalrecordsph) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

