IN PHOTOS: Celebrities at Ironman 70.3 race in Cebu
MANILA, Philippines – Stars ran and swam in Cebu on Sunday, August 6, for the 2017 Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines race.
Piolo Pascual and Enchong Dee led this year's Sun Life team. Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, and Jake Cuenca, who are all part of the show Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin, also participated in the event.
from @kamchiu IGS hahaha just had to post this!!! right after the race, nakakaiyak parin talaga!! pero hindi all out kasi nakahiya maraming tao!! hahaha pero yung feeling is really different! parang sobrang fulfilling!!! you went to this place to reach that one goal to never give up, finish the race safe and to challenge yourself if you can do more. my 4th 21k but probably the HARDEST!!!running a 21km under the heat of 11am sun is really an extra challenge! thank you papa God for guiding me and everyone else at the run course the spectator and my co athletes! thank you for pushing me and cheering for me pag mu agi ko!! I feel home jud kay puro bisaya!salamat kaayo!!!
I must say.... This is the Best part of the Race!!! FINISH LINE!!!!!!!had a mixed emotions during the race... when I saw the "finish line" sign naiyak nako! i dont know why but after all the hirap(cramps + knee and leg injury) during the entire run course, im so proud of myself that I was able to finish the race and my main goal is to not let my team mates down. Congrats to us team @trisixfive @xanderangeles @thedesolationofasha yay!!!! #ironmancebu2017
Kim Atienza and Sam YG also joined.
Matteo Guidicelli, who ran for the Ford team, got some cheers from girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, who met him at the finish line.
Christine Jacob-Sandejas was also part of the Sun Life team.
On the men's side, Australian Tim Reed won Ironman 70.3 Philippines for the 3rd straight year, while New Zealand's Amelia Watkinson is now the female title holder.
The race, however, was marred by the death of one of the participants, who went into cardiac arrest while doing the swim leg. – Rappler.com