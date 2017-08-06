'This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,' Aaron tells fans on Twitter

Published 12:00 AM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after he was arrested for DUI, singer Aaron Carter had people abuzz once again as he revealed he is bisexual.

On Sunday, August 6, the 29-year-old Aaron said in a Twitter post that the secret had been "weighing on [his] chest for nearly half of [his] life."

He said he started to get attracted to both males and females when he was 13 years old. His first "experience with a male," he said, was when he was 17.

"This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive," he wrote.

"There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Aaron said it was music that helped him through the years and ended the post with a quote from singer Boy George.

"To me music has always been my temple. Music will always be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum – 'I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.'"

Aaron, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, was arrested last July for driving under the influence of alcohol. According to a report from People, he was discovered to be carrying less than an ounce of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Aaron rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s with hit songs such as "Crush on You" and "I Want Candy." He also appeared with his siblings on a reality TV show called House of Carters, which aired in 2006. – Rappler.com