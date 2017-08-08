See the highlights of Claudia's big day in 4 minutes

Published 10:38 AM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Highlights of singer Claudia Barretto's 18th birthday party was posted online on Monday, August 7.

Claudia's family including elder sister Julia and mom Marjorie gave their messages and wishes in the 4-minute video produced by Nice Print Photography.

Julia recalled how she was happy about finding out that she was going to have a baby sister.

"I said 'oh my god, it's another girl,' but in a good way," Julia said. " Of course I was so glad that I was going to have a little sister, and that I have you growing up."

She added that Claudia sometimes tends to act as the older sister, protecting her from the harsh criticism agasint her.

Marjorie, meanwhile, said: "What more can a mom asked for? I mean, she's almost perfect. She's beautiful, she's so intelligent, hardworking. She's got her dreams and as early as now, she has every intention of fulfilling every single dream of hers."

Julia's brother Leon, her grandfather, and father Dennis Padilla were among those who danced with her during the party. Sam Concepcion and Donny Pangilinan also sang for the audience.

Aside from the party highlights, Nice Print also shar her pre-debut video.

Claudia is currently focused on making a name in the music industry. After releasing her debut single "Stay," a new song called "You" is scheduled for release on August 11. – Rappler.com