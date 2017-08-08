Ryan Reynolds posts images of Josh, who will play Cable in the movie

Published 11:37 AM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds gave his followers a peek of actor Josh Brolin as Cable by posting a pair of images on Twitter.

"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin," Ryan tweeted.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

In another photo, Josh is shown holding a big gun and in full gear.

On Instagram, Josh shared how he has been preparing for the role, posting videos of his workout routine.

He also shared a photo of him having prosthetics put on him for the film.

In March, a clue of Cable's apperance in the film was given, after a trailer of Deadpool showed the words "Nathan Summers coming soon" on a phone booth. Nathan Summers is Cable's real name. (WATCH: First 'Deadpool 2' teaser released)

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release on June 2018.