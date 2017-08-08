LOOK: Josh Brolin as Cable in 'Deadpool 2'
MANILA, Philippines – Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds gave his followers a peek of actor Josh Brolin as Cable by posting a pair of images on Twitter.
"We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin," Ryan tweeted.
We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017
In another photo, Josh is shown holding a big gun and in full gear.
DeadPool 2: Your premium #Cable provider. #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/LboS0iVDqZ— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017
On Instagram, Josh shared how he has been preparing for the role, posting videos of his workout routine.
One day I very well might have to pull a superhero head off (or two) so rack pulls help work the upper muscles needed to pop them off alleviating stress on the lower back region. #cablesmarts #cablemeditationsfortheday #cableswole @prevailactivewear #ivebeencabled @goldsgym #dogtown by @kathrynbrolin
Drop sets to the point where you can't even lift the weight of your own arms. @justindlovato is my friend...usually, but when he pushes me close to tears, I know, deep inside, that he actually wants to play Cable even more than I do. #friendswhotortureotherfriends #FuckingBrolin #fuckingcable #ryanreynoldsismybitch @iambuilt @goldsgym #100%clean
He also shared a photo of him having prosthetics put on him for the film.
Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two...molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard. @bcorso #mikesmithson #deadpool #ivebeencabled #cableswole @prevailactivewear
In March, a clue of Cable's apperance in the film was given, after a trailer of Deadpool showed the words "Nathan Summers coming soon" on a phone booth. Nathan Summers is Cable's real name. (WATCH: First 'Deadpool 2' teaser released)
Deadpool 2 is scheduled for release on June 2018.