Published 3:36 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go has ended her successful turn as Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon, posting an emotional message on Instagram thanking her fellow cast members.

“My heart is full of joy. Thank you to all, you special people who came into my life,” she wrote.

“When I woke up yesterday, I was thinking I had one or two shows. Then I realized that it was a Sunday and Saturday night was my last bow in Miss Saigon, it hit me hard…” she added.

Eva Noblezada, who plays Kim, posted a message for Rachelle on Instagram.

"I am so proud of you... and love you more than you can imagine," she wrote. "Go kill it some more, sis. See you soon."

Rachelle’s performance as bar girl Gigi has been lauded by critics. Variety’s Marilyn Stasio said she “makes a strong impression,” while Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney praised her “strong vocals”.

Rachelle will be moving on to a new stage: the actress has been cast to play Eliza Schuyler in the London West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s critically-acclaimed musical, Hamilton.

She will be joined on the West End stage by fellow Filipina Christine Allado, who will be playing her character’s sister, Peggy Schuyler. – Rappler.com