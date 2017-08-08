See Divine Lee and Blake Go's wedding, plus some of the famous guests who attended

Published 3:47 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Videographer Jason Magbanua has released Divine Lee and Blake Go's wedding video!

The video, which is almost 4 minutes long, showed highlights of the wedding held at the Cebu Metropolitan Church. It also included shots of Divine's wedding dress by designer Rajo Laurel and scenes from the reception.

Andi Eigenmann, Vice Ganda, Karylle, Iza Calzado, Lucy Torres-Gomez, and Tim Yap were among the famous guests spotted in the video above. Divine's friends from the podcast show Becky Nights were also at the wedding.

Divine and Blake got engaged in September 2016 after a year of dating. – Rappler.com