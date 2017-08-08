The stars are also set to perform at a free concert to celebrate the 50th ASEAN founding day anniversary

Published 6:12 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pop stars from all over Southeast Asia, led by Christian Bautista, came together at a on August 7 to perform the ASEAN hymn at press conference at the International Media Center at the Conrad Hotel in Manila. Their performance came ahead of the 50th ASEAN founding anniversary celebration on August 8.

Bautista, representing the Philippines, was joined by Brunei’s Afiq Wafi, Cambodia’s Kong Sothearith, Indonesia’s Ismi Halida, Laos’ Lotchana Anoulack, Malaysia’s Dhiya Suhaili Binti, Myanmar’s Eaint Chit, Singapore’s Aisyah Aziz, Thailand’s Natthika Iamthamai, and Vietnam’s Hai Nam Le.

The artists will also be holding a free concert today, August 8 at the Bonifacio Global City ampitheater, as part of the ASEAN’s 50th founding anniversary. Along with the headlining ASEAN stars, local artists will also be performing, including Up Dharma Down, 6CycleMind, The Itchyworms, Baihana Trio, The Nightingales, The Juans, Thyro and Yumi, and the Rak of Aegis cast.

The concert culiminates the ASEAN anniversary celebrations, which include a parade at Luneta park, a landmark lighting event, and a program where the chosen ASEAN artists sing their biggest hits. – Rappler.com