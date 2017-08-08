IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap get married in Tagaytay
MANILA, Philippines – Actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan married actor Arthur Solinap on Tuesday, August 8, at the Los Arboles in Tagaytay City.
The couple's friends from showbiz attended the event. Among those present were Glaiza de Castro, Sunshine Dizon, Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Hayden Kho, Gabby Eigenmann, Jolina Magdangal, Angelika dela Cruz, Gloc-9, and Arthur's cousins JC Gonzalez and Dingdong Dantes.
Rochelle walked down the aisle in a wedding gown by designer Michael Cinco.
Rochelle and Arthur, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. – Rappler.com