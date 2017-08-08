Dingdong Dantes, Vic Sotto, Sunshine Dizon, Jolina Magdangal and more are among the guests at the wedding

Published 8:35 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan married actor Arthur Solinap on Tuesday, August 8, at the Los Arboles in Tagaytay City.

The couple's friends from showbiz attended the event. Among those present were Glaiza de Castro, Sunshine Dizon, Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna, Hayden Kho, Gabby Eigenmann, Jolina Magdangal, Angelika dela Cruz, Gloc-9, and Arthur's cousins JC Gonzalez and Dingdong Dantes.

Rochelle walked down the aisle in a wedding gown by designer Michael Cinco.

Congrats and Best wishes to Arthur and Rochelle! God bless you both and your future family! A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Congratulations bai @rochellepangilinan and @arthursolinap #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Glaiza De Castro (@glaizaredux) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

#artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Rams David (@ramsdavid86) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Solinap!!! #theARTofmarryingmyROCk #ARTROCinGodsperfecttime #08082017 #PElite #PeliteRunners A post shared by rebya upalda (@rebya23) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

The Bride in Michael Cinco A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

The best man holding the mic for the couple as they say their vows Galing naman @jcdgonz #artrocingodsperfecttime CTO @chuckiedreyfus IG story A post shared by Carlo's Angels OFC (@jcdgonzangels) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Here comes the bride. #ArtRocInGodsPerfectTime #TheARTofMarryingMyROCk A post shared by Malou Choa-Fagar (@malouchoafagar) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

#ArtRocInGodsPerfectTime A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

The Beautiful BRIDE . #ArtRocInGodsperfecttime A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

#ArtRocInGodsperfecttime A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

@glocdash9 with the groom @arthursolinap and friends @michaelbitoy , john and eboy #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Thea Gomez-Pollisco (@theagpollisco) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

This is it, brother! Enjoy lang! Wala nang ulitan to. #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr, M.D. (@dochayden) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

#ArtRocInGodsperfecttime (c) @jcdgonz IG story A post shared by ROCAHOLICS (@rocaholicsofficial_ig) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Wala yan sa pana nasa idyan yan!!! #3kgetup #gloc9 #makatasapinas #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Aristotle Pollisco (@glocdash9) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

#artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Flower girls #artandrocwedding2017 A post shared by Angelika Dela Cruz Casareo (@angelikadelacruz) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

All set for #artrocingodsperfecttime!#weddings #love #friends #TheARTofmarryingmyROCk A post shared by Cheska Iñigo Winebrenner (@nanacheska) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

#artrocingodsperfecttime @korekkajohn @pochoy_29 @andrewdereal A post shared by Rams David (@ramsdavid86) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

So handsome our mashna @jcdgonz & d family #artrocingodsperfecttime CTO @dongdantes IG story A post shared by Carlo's Angels OFC (@jcdgonzangels) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

#artandrocwedding2017 @cotevents @dreamstage_lights_and_audio @pplentertainmentinc @carinabride for my dress A post shared by Angelika Dela Cruz Casareo (@angelikadelacruz) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Rochelle and Arthur, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. – Rappler.com