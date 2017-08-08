IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan's wedding gown
MANILA, Philippines – Actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan was the picture of a beautiful bride on Tuesday, August 8, when she married actor Arthur Solinap in Tagaytay City. (IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap get married in Tagaytay)
For her wedding day, Rochelle wore a white gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. On Instagram, the designer said: "Guess who's wearing this couture exquisite mermaid wedding dress with [a] detailed, fully embroidered, and crystallized cape... wedding ceremony is ongoing now in Tagaytay."
Guess who's wearing this couture exquisite mermaid wedding dress with detailed fully embroidered and crystallized cape...her wedding ceremony is on going now in Tagaytay...@sayed5inco @valtaguba @weddedwonderland #couture #wedding #bride #ArtRocInGodsperfecttime #Philippines #PinayBride #mirroredimage #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco
Here are photos of Rochelle in the gown from stylist John Paul Dizon.
Cinco has designed a number of gowns and dresses for Filipino and international celebrities. His clothes have been worn by the likes of Austrian singer and Swarovski heiress Victoria Swarovski, Liza Soberano, and Marian Rivera, who wore a Cinco creation for her wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2014.
He is also the designer behind the blue gown of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, when she crowned her successor in Manila last January.
Rochelle and Arthur, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. – Rappler.com