Rochelle wears a white gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco

Published 9:40 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan was the picture of a beautiful bride on Tuesday, August 8, when she married actor Arthur Solinap in Tagaytay City. (IN PHOTOS: Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap get married in Tagaytay)

For her wedding day, Rochelle wore a white gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. On Instagram, the designer said: "Guess who's wearing this couture exquisite mermaid wedding dress with [a] detailed, fully embroidered, and crystallized cape... wedding ceremony is ongoing now in Tagaytay."

The intricate close-up details of the exquisite couture wedding dress of Rochelle Pangilinan...@sayed5inco @valtaguba @weddedwonderland #couture #wedding #bride #ArtRocInGodsperfecttime #sexbomb #Philippines #PinayBride #mirroredimage #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #michaelcinco5 A post shared by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

Here are photos of Rochelle in the gown from stylist John Paul Dizon.

A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

The Bride in Michael Cinco A post shared by John Paul Dizon (@john_paul_dizon) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Congrats and Best wishes to Arthur and Rochelle! God bless you both and your future family! A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

#artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Sheila Recasata (@shereccs) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Cinco has designed a number of gowns and dresses for Filipino and international celebrities. His clothes have been worn by the likes of Austrian singer and Swarovski heiress Victoria Swarovski, Liza Soberano, and Marian Rivera, who wore a Cinco creation for her wedding to Dingdong Dantes in 2014.

He is also the designer behind the blue gown of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, when she crowned her successor in Manila last January.

Rochelle and Arthur, who have been together for 8 years, got engaged in 2016. – Rappler.com