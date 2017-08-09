Lea is set play Erzulie, the goddess of love

MANILA, Philippines – Actress and The Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga is returning to Broadway to play a role on the show Once On This Island.

Lea confirmed the news on her social media accounts.

"I have been keeping this for months! So excited to be returning to Broadway this fall in one of my favorite shows," she said.

According to a report from Broadwayworld.com, Lea will play the role of Erzulie, the goddess of love. Lea will join stars Alex Newell, Merle Dandridge, and Quentin Earl Darrington. The show officially opens on December 3 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York.

Once On This Island tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy man. When their different cultures threaten to separate them, Ti Moune seeks the help of the island gods to be with the one person she loves.

The play was written by Tony-award winning tandem Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flahert, and was based on the book My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy.

In the Broadwayworld report, Michael Arden, who be directing the show, said that it was very important to him to break the expectations of how to portray the gods.

"It felt important that young people watching our production see themselves reflected back from the stage at them. The gods are simply that: gods. They are not bound by gender, race, sexuality or being human at all. I'm so very pleased to be collaborating with these 4 artists exploring the important and timely themes of this musical through their unique and incredible abilities," he said. – Rappler.com