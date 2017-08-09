Showrunners talk about all the things they had to do to make that battle scene happen – including actually burning stuntmen

Published 10:47 AM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve seen the latest episode of Game of Thrones, chances are, you still haven’t gotten over its final few minutes, which delivered what is arguably the greatest battle scene in the show’s bloody history, the now-famous "Loot Train Attack."

As visually and emotionally arresting as the scene was, it also took the Thrones team incredible effort to create, and they talk about it in a featurette uploaded on YouTube on August 7.

In the video, showrunners reveal that a lot of crazy things were done on set to make the scene happen, including actually burning stuntmen (more stuntmen than has ever been burned in a single sequence, says director Matt Shakman), covering everything in eco-friendly black dye and several kinds of ash, coordinating explosions on the ground with a drone’s path in the sky, and Emilia Clarke riding a mechanical contraption that’s supposed to be her dragon.

“You’ve just got to harness every single bit of imagination you have and just use it,” the Daenerys Targaryen actress says of filming the scene. “I mean, can you even imagine being on the back of a reptile breathing fire at your command?”

As Shakman says, the scene is something you won’t get from any other show. “It’s a unique challenge in that you’ll never really be able to do that kind of thing again,” he said. “The next time I get to work on some other show it will be so boring. Where’s the cable cam? Where’s the 5 cameras and 20 burning guys?” – Rappler.com