The cast and director of Birdshot talk about what it was like working on the award-winning film

Published 3:50 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Birdshot, the latest film by young director Mikhail Red, has already seen a successful run in international screenings across the world, even being named Best Asian Future Film at the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival in 2016.

The film is about a young girl named Maya, played by newcomer Mary Joy Apostol, who gets on the wrong side of the law when she unknowingly kills an endangered Philippine eagle. Inspired by a true story, the film engages audiences in questions about morality and corruption, while involving elements of magical realism.

Mikhail, along with Mary Joy and John Arcilla, who plays a cop in the film, are set to talk to Rappler about making the movie, taking it around the world, and finally, bringing it home and sharing it with the Philippine audience. Tune in on August 10 to catch the live inteview. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com