Watch the highlights of the wedding, plus dance performances by the bride and groom

Published 9:43 AM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nice Print Photography has released online the wedding video of actress and dancer Rochelle Pangilinan to actor Arthur Solinap.

The video featured highlights of their wedding in Tagaytay City on Tuesday, August 8. Scenes from the wedding include shots of Rochelle's Michael Cinco wedding gown, Arthur bonding with his groomsmen, Rochelle's time with her maids-of-honor, fireworks, and the reception.

During their vows, Rochelle said that she wished her late father had met Arthur, a member of the Abztract dancers. Arthur's cousin Dingdong Dantes was also a member of the group.

Arthur, in turn, spoke about their 9 years as a couple, thanked Rochelle for the good times and bad times, and said that he learned so much from their relationship.

One of the special moments during the wedding reception was the brief reunion of the Abztract dancers and Rochelle's surprise dance number with her former co-SexBomb dancers.

Wedding surprise dance number ni Rochelle kay Art kagabi, reunion pa ng Sex Bomb Dancers :) Amazing #ArtRocInGODSPerfectTime A post shared by Alberto S. Sumaya, Jr (@amazingbetong) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Amazing Mrs Rochelle Solinap :) #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Alberto S. Sumaya, Jr (@amazingbetong) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

May Abztrack Dancer reunion din, go go go Art & Sir Dingdong :) Amazing :) #artrocingodsperfecttime @arthursolinap @dongdantes A post shared by Alberto S. Sumaya, Jr (@amazingbetong) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Everybody lets dance, amazing #ArtRocInGODsPerfectTime A post shared by Alberto S. Sumaya, Jr (@amazingbetong) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Impromptu kembot with the groom and some of the original Abztract members. #artrocingodsperfecttime A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

On social media, Dingdong also shared a video of himself, Arthur, Rochelle, and actor Carlo Gonzalez, dancing to "Always" by Erasure.

Always-- 90's kids, AF! A post shared by Dingdong Dantes (@dongdantes) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

– Rappler.com