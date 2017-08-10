Host James Corden says they will follow the wishes of Bennington's family regarding the unaired episode

Published 2:23 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is featured in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, though whether the it will air or not remains to be decided by the late singer’s family.

Bennington, who died in July, filmed an episode of the popular series, which features music stars driving around Los Angeles with host James Corden as they sing along to the featured guest’s songs.

Corden told the Associated Press on August 8 that airing Bennington’s episode is “not our decision to make,” saying that they will deal with the episode however Bennington’s family decides.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family, or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” he said.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we can deal with it really, that’s it. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we hadn’t even thought about having right now because I think it’s really important that we… you know, it’s a tragedy,” he added.

Bennington’s widow Talinda took to Twitter on August 9 to respond to Corden, sharing an article containing Corden’s statement with the caption “Thank you [James Corden].”

