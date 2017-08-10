Tyler is among the main celebrity guests, alongside Ray Fisher from 'Justice League'

Published 6:46 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Teen Wolf star Tyler Hoechlin will be in town in August for the AsiaPOP Comicon (APCC) Manila 2017, where he will be featured as a celebrity guest alongside Justice League’s Ray Fisher.

Tyler plays werewolf Derek Hale in the MTV series Teen Wolf. He also took on the iconic role of Superman in the CW series Supergirl.

He has also been in various horror flicks, including 2008’s Solstice, and comedies such as 2011’s Hall Pass. He has also appeared on CSI Miami, Lincoln Heights, My Boys, and Castle.

“It is great to have Tyler Hoechlin as one of our main talents at AsiaPOP Comicon Manila 2017 as he resonates very well with our target pop-culture Filipino fans who have loved him immensely in Teen Wolf, while he has also made an impact in the iconic character of Superman in Supergirl TV series” said Abdulla Mahmood, marketing and international business development director at the Al Ahli Holding Group, which organizes the APCC.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Tyler Hoechlin’s die-hard fans to meet and greet him in intimate session during the event in Manila,” Mahmood said.

Tyler’s next project is Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment in the Fifty Shades series. He will be starring opposite Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

He is also slated to appear in the Peter Hutchings-directed series Departures, alongside Asa Butterfield from The Space Between Us, Nina Dobrev from Vampire Diaries, and Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones.

The 2017 APCC will feature several celebrity guests including Tyler and Ray, as well as cosplayers, and veterans in the comics industry. These include Rodney Ramos, a penciller and inker whose work includes comics such as Transmetropolitan, Spider-Man, X-Men, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

The gathering will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from August 25 to 27. – Rappler.com