Zeny Zabala, who was known for playing villainous roles in Philippine movies, died due to kidney failure

Published 12:42 AM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Zeny Zabala, known for portraying kontrabida characters in Philippine cinema, died on Tuesday, August 8. She was 80 years old.

Zeny's daughter Ana Liza Santos told ABS-CBN that her mom died due to kidney failure at the National Kidney Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

The news was also confirmed by Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino member Mario Hernando on Facebook.

Zeny was one of top actresses in the '50s. Among the actresses she worked with were Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Barbara Perez, and Vilma Santos.

She also became popular in the '80s, when she appeared on the sitcom John En Marsha, playing the haughty balae (mother of a son- or daughter-in-law) of the late Comedy King Dolphy.

Her remains are at the Paket Santiago Funeral Homes in Marikina. A cremation is scheduled to be held at Loyola Memorial Chapels & Crematorium. – Rappler.com