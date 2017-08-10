The second season of the highly-acclaimed historical drama is set to premiere in December

Published 7:37 AM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Royalty is set to return to Netflix with a new season of hit series The Crown set to premiere on December 8. The streaming service announced the premiere on August 10, along with the first teaser for the show’s second season.

The series details the early days of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign over a Britain recovering from the ravages of war. The show goes deep into the queen’s various relationships – with her husband and consort Prince Philip, with her controversial sister Margaret, and with her sometimes-stubborn Prime Minister Winston Churchill. It stars Claire Foy as Elizabeth, and Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

The teaser gives a glimpse of a new season that picks up where the previous one left off. As a series of stunning shots show, the rift between Elizabeth and Philip remains as she continues to serve her royal duties while he travels the world.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, is shown to have a new flirtation, recovering from the end of her engagement with the divorced Peter Townsend. The series of events unfold as Elizabeth deals with an illegal war in Egypt as well as a scandal that rocks the government of her third Prime Minister.

While highly dramatized and not officially endorsed by the royal family, The Crown has been praised by both fans and critics, even winning two Golden Globe awards in January, including Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Performance for an Actress in a TV Series for Claire Foy. – Rappler.com