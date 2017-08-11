The couple welcome their first child together, Bodhi Soleil

Published 11:55 AM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a baby girl, confirmed E! News and People.

According to both reports, their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder was born on July 25.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a child in May, when Nikki posted a photo on Instagram of Ian kissing her her baby bump.

"I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" she wrote in the caption. "All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you..."



Nikki, 29, and Ian, 38, wed in April 2015. Bodhi Soleil is their first child together.

Both Ian and Nikki have both portrayed vampires in their previous work. Nikki played Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies, while Ian was Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries. – Rappler.com