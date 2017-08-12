Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia star in Antoinette Jadaone's newest romantic film

Published 3:16 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There's a new Antoinette Jadaone movie coming, and the trailer is already tugging at the heartstrings!

In the movie, Mika's (Julia Barretto) mother's death spurs her to go on a roadtrip in search of aliens. Along the way, she meets and falls in love with Caloy (Joshua Garcia), a guy who has cancer.

In the trailer, Caloy and Mika share a poignant moment amidst their funny roadtrip antics. He asks what will happen once they're abducted by aliens, and Mika answers: "Siguro hindi na kagaya dito. Siguro wala nang lungkot, siguro wala nang sakit...Walang sigurado. Pero minsan, kailangan mo lang maniwala."

(Maybe it'll be different from here. No more sadness, no more pain....Nothing is sure. But sometimes you just have to believe.)

The movie, titled Love You to the Stars and Back, will be in theaters on August 30. – Rappler.com