IN PHOTOS: Jerika Ejercito, Miquel Aguilar Garcia's wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Jerika Estrada, daughter of Manila Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada and former actress Laarni Enriquez, married triathlete Miquel Aguilar Garcia on Saturday, August 12, at the Manila Hotel.
Jerika walked down the aisle wearing a gown by Inno Sotto. Her brother Jake and father escorted her.
Spotted at the wedding were actors Eddie Garcia, Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, Patrick Garcia and wife Nikka Martinez, and Tim Yap.
Jerika and Miquel confirmed their engagement in April. In an interview with Rappler in May, Jerika said she's very grateful to Miquel for supporting her advocacies and helping her raise her son with actor Bernard Palanca.
"He has been my rock. He’s been very supportive in all of my endeavors. I am not just an advocate [of mental health], but also a mother. So balancing the two, he has been a great help in balancing everything in my life, so I am able to be more productive, to be a mother at the same time because of his help," she said.
Jerika runs the Be The Light Foundation and also leads the Initiatives for Life and Actions of Women (ILAW), a project in Manila that her father put up. – Rappler.com