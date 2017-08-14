The stars of the 12 participating films join the motorcade in Manila

Published 3:12 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) kicked off its celebration with a parade on Sunday, August 13, in Manila.

The floats of the 12 participating films – Birdshot, 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B, AWOL, Bar Boys, Hamog, Paglipay, Patay na si Hesus, Pauwi Na, Salvage, Star na si Van Damme Stallone, and Triptiko – started their parade at the Liwasang Bonifacio and ended at Rizal Park's Burnham Green.

The audience were treated to games and other activities like ChalkArt, kite flying, and cultural performances. Stars also danced and sang for the fans.

At the event, National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairperson Aiza Seguerra also announced the 12 films for the Sine Kabataan, which is also part of the PPP.

The PPP, a project of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), will run from August 16 to August 22.

– Rappler.com