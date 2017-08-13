FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2017
MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya 2017 festival closed on Sunday, August 13, with their annual awards night, held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).
The movie Respeto won this year's Best Picture.
Noel Comia Jr won the Best Actor award for the movie Kiko Boksingero, while Angeli Bayani won the Best Actress award for the movie Bagahe.
Here is the list of winners:
- Special Jury Prize, full-length: Baconaua
- Netpac Jury prize, full-length: Respeto
- Best feature film, full-length: Respeto
- Best Director, full-length feature film: Joseph Israel Laban, Baconaua
- Best Actor, full-length film: Noel Comia Jr, Kiko Boksingero
- Best Actress, full-length film: Angeli Bayani, Bagahe
- Best Supporting Actor, full-length: Dido de la Paz, Respeto
- Best Supporting Actress, full-length: Yayo Aguila, Kiko Boksingero
- Audience choice, short feature film: Nakauwi Na
- Audience choice, full-length feature film: Respeto
- Best Sound, full-length feature film: Corinne De San Jose, Respeto
- Best Original Music Score, full-length: Pepe Manikan, Kiko Boksingero
- Best Editing, full-length feature film: Lawrence Ang, Respeto
- Best Production Design, full-length feature film: Marxie Maolen Fadul, Nabubulok
- Best Cinematography, full-length feature film: TM Malones, Baconaua and Ike Avellana, Respeto
- Best Screenplay, full-length feature film: Zig Dulay, Bagahe
- Best Screenplay, short feature film: Duwi Monteagudo, Bawod
- Special Jury Prize, short feature film: Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25
- Netpac Jury Prize, short feature film: Aliens Ata
- Best Director, short feature film: E del Mundo, Manong ng Pa-aling
- Best Short Feature Film: Hilom
