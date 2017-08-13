'Respeto' is named this year's Best Picture

Published 9:54 PM, August 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Cinemalaya 2017 festival closed on Sunday, August 13, with their annual awards night, held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

The movie Respeto won this year's Best Picture.

Noel Comia Jr won the Best Actor award for the movie Kiko Boksingero, while Angeli Bayani won the Best Actress award for the movie Bagahe.

Here is the list of winners:

Special Jury Prize, full-length: Baconaua

Baconaua Netpac Jury prize, full-length: Respeto

Respeto Best feature film, full-length : Respeto

Respeto Best Director, f ull-length feature film: Joseph Israel Laban, Baconaua

Joseph Israel Laban, Baconaua Best Actor, full-length film: Noel Comia Jr, Kiko Boksingero

Best Actress, full-length film: Angeli Bayani, Bagahe

Best Supporting Actor, full-length: Dido de la Paz, Respeto

Dido de la Paz, Respeto Best Supporting Actress, full-length: Yayo Aguila , Kiko Boksingero

Yayo Aguila Kiko Boksingero Audience choice, short f eature film: Nakauwi Na

Audience choice, full-length feature film: Respeto

Respeto Best Sound, full-length feature film: Corinne De San Jose, Respeto

Corinne De San Jose, Respeto Best Original Music Score, full-length: Pepe Manikan, Kiko Boksingero

Pepe Manikan, Kiko Boksingero Best Editing, full-length feature film: Lawrence Ang, Respeto

Best Production Design, full-length feature film: Marxie Maolen Fadul, Nabubulok



Best Cinematography, full-length feature film: TM Malones, Baconaua and Ike Avellana, Respeto



Baconaua and Ike Avellana, Respeto Best Screenplay, full-length feature film: Zig Dulay, Bagahe

Zig Dulay, Bagahe Best Screenplay, short feature film: Duwi Monteagudo, Bawod



Duwi Monteagudo, Bawod Special Jury Prize, short feature film: Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25



Netpac Jury Prize, short feature film: Aliens Ata



Aliens Ata Best Director, short feature film: E del Mundo, Manong ng Pa-aling



E del Mundo, Manong ng Pa-aling Best Short Feature Film: Hilom

– Rappler.com