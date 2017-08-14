MANILA, Philippines – Hit show Riverdale bagged 7 awards in the Teen Choice Awards 2017 held on Sunday, August 13, in Los Angeles.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt also made an appearance to accept his award for Best Sci-Fi Actor, following his separation from wife Anna Faris.

Maroon 5 was honored with the Decade Award, while Bruno Mars was chosen as this year's Visionary awardee.

Here's the list of winners:

Movies

Choice Breakout TV Star

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

KJ Apa – Riverdale

WINNER: Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100

WINNER: #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr) – Shadowhunters: The Mortal

Instruments

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

WINNER: Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Movie Villain

Charlize Theron – The Fate of the Furious

Elizabeth Banks – Power Rangers

James McAvoy – Split

Javier Bardem – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

WINNER: Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Priyanka Chopra – Baywatch

Choice Breakout Movie Star

WINNER: Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Harry Styles – Dunkirk

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice MovieShip

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

WINNER: Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Choice Action Movie

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

WINNER: Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

WINNER: Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

WINNER: Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Arrival

WINNER: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

WINNER: Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

WINNER: Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams –Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie

Before I Fall

WINNER: Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack



Choice Drama Movie Actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

WINNER: Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

WINNER: Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie

Cars 3

WINNER: Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

WINNER: Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

Television

Choice TV Villain

Cory Michael Smith – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash

WINNER: Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Josh Segarra – Arrow

Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural

Teri Hatcher – Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show

Famous in Love

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Hissy Fit

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Kurt Russell – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Malcolm Barrett – Timeless

Choice Scene Stealer

WINNER: Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Colin O'Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Josh Gad – Beauty and the Beast

Michael Rooker – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

RJ Cyler – Power Rangers

Taylor Lautner – Scream Queens