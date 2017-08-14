Ryan, 24, succumbs to a rare form of brain disease and multiple sclerosis

Published 5:36 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)– Ryan Santiago, son of actor-singer Randy Santiago and wife Marilou Coronel died on Sunday, August 13. He was 24 years old.

According to a report from ABS-CBN, Randy's brother Reily confirmed the news on Facebook. He later said that Ryan suffered from a rare form of brain disease and multiple sclerosis.

"Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that our nephew Ryan Leonardo Santiago has joined our Lord today, August 13, 2017. We are relieved that his passing was peaceful and painless. Our family and friends will terribly miss his infectious smile, funny jokes and his great fashion style.

"He is survived by his parents Randy and Marilou and brothers Raphael and Raiko. We ask for your prayers for his departed soul and the strength for our family members during this very difficult time. We shall be informing you of urn viewing details soon."

Friends of the couple and Ryan have expressed their condolence through social media.

My heart broke over the passing of Randy and Marilou Santiago's son Ryan. Gone way too soon. Couldn't stop crying when Gary & I prayed. — Angeli P Valenciano (@AngeliPV) August 13, 2017

My condolences go out to Randy and Marilou Santiago in the passing of their son, Ryan. I'm so sorry for you loss. — Paco Arespacochaga (@arespacochaga) August 13, 2017

Words cannot explain the pain I am feeling right now. Rest In Peace, Ryan. I love you so much. — Dani Barretto (@barrettodaniii) August 14, 2017

Ryan's remains were cremated. His memorial services will be from August 14-16 at the La Salle Greenhills Chapel. – Rappler.com